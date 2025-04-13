With DoNER ministry's aid, cultural hub to be set up in Tripura: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that a cultural hub would be built in the state with the financial assistance of the Union

Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry, and Rs 32.5 crore has been allocated for it.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the state-level Buisu (also called Bisu) festival at Karbook in Tripura's Gomati district late on Saturday evening, said that the Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry would provide financial assistance to build a cultural hub in Tripura.

He said that initially Rs 32.5 crore has been allocated for the proposed cultural hub, where all facilities, including a museum, would be available to preserve, protect and promote the traditional life and culture of all communities.

"The state has the units of National School of Drama, Lalit Kala Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Sahitya Akademi. This is benefiting the children and youths in various ways, and they are getting the opportunity to build their future. Huge funds have been allocated in this year's Budget (2025-26) for the development of the culture and traditions of the indigenous people," said CM Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of Tripura.

He said that the BJP government of the state is continuously working to improve the socio-economic condition of the tribal people. The state government would do whatever is needed in the future for the overall development of the tribals.

Along with this, the state government is committed to preserving the customs, culture, and traditions of the tribals, said CM Saha.

While speaking about the Buisu festival organised by the Tripura Chubulai Buthu Samajik Sansthan, the Chief Minister said he was very happy to be at the event for the first time.

"I got to know about you through this. I try to participate in various programmes of the tribals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas," he said.

He said that the state government is also working in this direction. Buisu or Bisu is the New Year festival of the tribal Tripuri community, who are one of the 19 tribes among the tribals in the state.

He said there are various traditional festivals of the tribals, including Garia, Buisu, Biju, Hajagiri, Wangala, being held in Tripura with the participation and involvement of all communities, making a perfect unity and harmony among the cross-section of the people.

The Chief Minister announced that financial resources have been made available in this year's Budget for setting up a college in the tribal 'Karbook' language in Gomati District.

"The proposed 'Karbook' language college would provide many facilities to tribal students for pursuing higher education. We have seen the rule of the Left parties for the past 35 years in Tripura. We have also seen the governance of the Congress. But soon after Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister (in 2014), the development of the tribals has intensified," said CM Saha.

Due to Prime Minister Modi, seven tribal personalities of the state were awarded the Padma Shri awards in various fields, which had never been seen before, the Chief Minister stated.