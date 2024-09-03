  • Menu
Withdraw central forces from Manipur: BJP MLA
Imphal : Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Monday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw central forces and allow state security personnel to take charge in an effort to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state.

In a letter to Shah, Singh, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, argued that the presence of around 60,000 central forces in Manipur has not resulted in peace.

He acknowledged the recent action taken to withdraw certain units of the Assam Rifles for their lack of cooperation with the state government and the public.

"We are pleased with the action to remove certain units of Assam Rifles who were not cooperating with the state government and the public, but if the presence of these and other central forces cannot halt violence, it is better to remove them and allow the state forces to take charge and bring peace," he added.

