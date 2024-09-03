Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- A Tale of Vanishing Lakes-vi: Jalpally Lake shrinks as land sharks devour it
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
- NDRF Supplies Food to Flood Victims in Helicopter
- Will attack you inside mosques: BJP’s Nitesh
Just In
Withdraw central forces from Manipur: BJP MLA
Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Monday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw central forces and allow state security personnel to take charge in an effort to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state.
Imphal : Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Monday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw central forces and allow state security personnel to take charge in an effort to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state.
In a letter to Shah, Singh, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, argued that the presence of around 60,000 central forces in Manipur has not resulted in peace.
He acknowledged the recent action taken to withdraw certain units of the Assam Rifles for their lack of cooperation with the state government and the public.
"We are pleased with the action to remove certain units of Assam Rifles who were not cooperating with the state government and the public, but if the presence of these and other central forces cannot halt violence, it is better to remove them and allow the state forces to take charge and bring peace," he added.