Woman doctor booked for posting objectionable video

Meerut: A woman doctor here has been booked for allegedly posting an objectionable video on social media regarding the December 6 demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, police said on Monday.

Officials said Dr Sheeba Khan, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) practitioner from the Mawana area, was taken into custody on charges of breach of peace before being released on personal bond.

The video came to the notice of authorities during heightened surveillance of social media activity on December 6 in view of security measures.

Mawana station house officer (SHO) Poonam Jadon said the doctor had uploaded an edited audio-video clip video connected to the Babri mosque case, which was seen as an attempt to disturb communal harmony. A complaint was lodged and a case was registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, the SHO told PTI.

Police took her into custody from her clinic in Abdullapur on Sunday and produced her under preventive provisions for breach of peace. She was later released on personal bond after being produced before a court, sub divisional magistrate Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Officials said a technical examination of the video is underway and further legal action will be decided based on the report. The administration has stepped up vigilance in the area to prevent the spread of rumours or any tense situation, they added.

On December 6, 1992, hundreds of ‘karsevaks’ brought down the 16th-century Babri mosque in Ayodhya, which Hindu outfits claimed had been built on a temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama. Over the years, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu outfits have marked the day as Shaurya Diwas (Valour Day), while Muslim groups observe it as ‘Black Day’ or ‘Youm-e-Gham’ (Day of Sorrow).