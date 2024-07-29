Woman found chained in Sindhudurg jungle; police recover US passport copy

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra): The police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg have formed three teams to investigate the mystery of a woman of Indian origin, said to be a US citizen, who was found chained in the forests of Karadi, an official said here on Monday.



The woman, identified as Lalita Kayi-Kumari S., aged around 50 and wearing brown trousers and a dark windcheater, was found crying for help by some local shepherds, who alerted the Banda police station.

“She is believed to be an American citizen. We found her with her hands and legs tied with chains, abandoned in the desolate jungle near Sonarli village,” Banda police station in-charge V.D. Badve told IANS.

Since her physical and mental condition was delicate owing to weakness and dehydration due to lack of food and water for several days amid heavy rain, the police rushed her to the Goa Medical College & Hospital, Bambolim, for treatment where she is said to be stable now, Badve added.

The police found a US passport copy bearing an expired visa stamp, and an Aadhaar Card with a Tamil Nadu address apparently belonging to her husband.

As per her initial statement, she was married to the Tamil Nadu man – whose name and contact details are not available yet – who allegedly took her there and dumped her in the jungle several days ago.

Badve said three teams have been sent to Mumbai, Goa, and Tamil Nadu to trace her husband and family members, and to ascertain the reason for deserting her in the forests.

One team will check with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the US Consulate in Mumbai to verify her papers, her exact citizenship status, when she came to India, and other details.