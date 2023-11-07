Woman found hanging at PG in Delhi, police initiates inquest proceedings

New Delhi : A 21-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sweety and no suicide note was found on the spot. According to police, at 9:53 a.m.on Monday, a police control room call was received after which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

At the spot, a girls PG at New Ashok Nagar, the door on the second floor room was found locked from inside. "Fire brigade officials also came to the spot and the door was broken open. Sweety had hanged herself from the ceiling fan. The crime team was also called, the spot was inspected, and photography was done. No suicide note was found," said a senior police official.

"On inquiry, it revealed that she had been residing with her two roommates who were not present at the time of the incident. "Post mortem of the deceased has been done today at LBS and the doctor has opined the death due to hanging. Inquest proceedings have been initiated," the official added.