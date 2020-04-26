Woman gang-raped by 3 in school during lockdown

Jaipur: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped bythree men in a government school premises where she had stayed during lockdown in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday night. All three accused have been arrested and produced before a court, a police official said.The woman, in her statement, said she has been stuck for amonth in Sawai Madhopur due to the ongoing lockdown. She decided to walk downto her residence in Jaipur. On Thursday night, she stayed at a government school premises in Batod Police Station area to take rest, but was allegedly raped bythree men, the official said.A case has been registered against the accused on the basisof a complaint lodged by the woman on Friday.

The accused, identified asRishikesh Meena, Lakhan Regar and Kamal Kharwal, have been arrested and produced before a court, DSP Parth Sharma said.

He said medical examination of the woman was conducted andher statement recorded.Police said the woman's son is lodged in Dausa jail. She was staying alone at a rented accommodation in Jaipur, they said.