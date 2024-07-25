Woman MLA who faced CM Nitish's ire in Assembly speaks up

New Delhi: Rekha Devi, RJD MLA from Bihar, has criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for treating a woman legislator with disrespect in the Vidhan Sabha.



"All the coalition MLAs were protesting on the reservation issue, demanding an explanation for its removal from the 9th Schedule and the CM responded with anger. We did not expect such a reaction, especially towards a woman", said Rekha Devi.

"Nitish Kumar is frustrated because his demand for special status for Bihar was denied. This along with his old age might explain his outburst", she added.

Referencing Bhim Rao Ambedkar she said, "It is the outcome of his work that we received reservation, which is why we became MLAs. We were brought here by Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, not Nitish Kumar."

She further criticised Nitish Kumar for insulting women in the Assembly and said that he talks about respecting women but it does not reflect in his behaviour.

On Wednesday Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the Assembly while speaking on the reservation issue and shouted at RJD MLA Rekha Devi saying “these people (RJD) never let women progress. You are a woman...you don't know anything."