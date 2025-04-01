Live
- Eidgah renovated in Srikalahasti
- FM Sitharaman to launch States Eco Forum portal
- All safety measures recommended by IIT Delhi implemented on Yamuna Expressway
- Cong seeks law for SC, ST quota in pvt, non-minority edn institutions
- Children live in harrowing conditions at brick kilns
- Fire breaks out at hospital in Laxmi Nagar, no casualties
- Two siblings killed after LPG cylinder explodes
- Hyd’bad Water Board restores damaged pump
- ORR toll rates hiked
- Elderly pension distribution begins in AP, CM Chandrababu to participate in Bapatla
Woman Naxal gunned down in Dantewada
Highlights
Dantewada: A senior woman Naxalite carrying a collective reward of Rs 45 lakh in two states was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, police said. Gummadivelli Renuka, the deceased Naxalite, was a law graduate and was active in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) since 1996 and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 20 lakh in neighbouring Telangana.
