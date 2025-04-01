Woman Naxal gunned down in Dantewada

Dantewada: A senior woman Naxalite carrying a collective reward of Rs 45 lakh in two states was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, police said. Gummadivelli Renuka, the deceased Naxalite, was a law graduate and was active in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) since 1996 and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 20 lakh in neighbouring Telangana.