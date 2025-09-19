Woman Naxalite with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Sukma: A woman Naxalite, wanted in nine incidents of violence and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police said. The gun battle broke out in the morning on a forested hill between Gufdi and Permapara villages under Gadiras police station limits, when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, was out on a search operation, an official here said. The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, the police official said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a woman Naxalite, identified as Buski Nuppo (35), was recovered from the encounter site, he said.

Besides, a 315 bore rifle, its five cartridges, one wireless set, eight detonators, Cordex wire (of approximately 10 metres), four gelatin rods, gunpowder, a radio, Maoist literature and other materials were also seized from the spot, he added.

Nuppo, a member of the Malangir area committee of Maoists, was wanted in 9 serious Naxal-related cases in three police stations of Sukma and Dantewada, the official said, adding that she carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on