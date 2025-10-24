Woman rescued from abductors

Jajpur:In a movie-like turn of events, a 20-year-old woman was rescued from her kidnappers after a motorcyclist, hearing her cries for help, intercepted their car and alerted passersby, police said on Wednesday. The dramatic incident took place in Jajpur district on Tuesday night.

The woman was returning home in Muraripur on her scooter, along with a friend, from her workplace in Jaraka Bazar area. On Kantamalia-Thanual Road, a motorcycle sped from the rear and blocked the road, stopping them, according to the police complaint.

Soon, three men arrived at the spot in a car and forced the woman into the vehicle. As the car sped away, a motorcyclist. coming from the opposite direction, suspected something amiss, hearing the woman’s cries for help, police said.

He chased the car and managed to intercept it. A few passersby also gathered at the spot, following which a fight broke out with the kidnappers, who fled as the crowd started swelling and the police were alerted.

The motorcycle used to stop the woman’s scooter was seized from the spot as the kidnappers left it behind.

“The owner of the motorcycle, a local youth, was detained on Wednesday. He is being interrogated thoroughly. We are also working to identify the car used in the crime. All accused involved in the crime will be arrested soon,” said R Majhi, the inspector-in-charge of the Dharmasala police station.