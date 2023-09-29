Live
Just In
Woman Set On Fire By Family In Uttar Pradesh Over Pregnancy Revelation
- In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her family after they learned of her pregnancy.
- The woman's mother and brother have been taken into custody, and she is in critical condition with severe burns covering over 70 percent of her body.
In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, a distressing incident unfolded as a 23-year-old woman was reportedly subjected to a horrifying act by her own family after they discovered she was pregnant, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred in Nawada Khurd village, where the young woman, now in critical condition with burns covering more than 70 percent of her body, has been transferred to a higher-level medical facility for treatment.
The woman's mother and brother have been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.
According to law enforcement, the woman, who is unmarried, had engaged in a physical relationship with a young man from the same village, resulting in her pregnancy. Upon learning of this, her family reacted with anger.
On September 28, the woman's mother and brother reportedly escorted her to a nearby forest, where they doused her with petrol and set her on fire. The victim suffered severe burns and was promptly rushed to the hospital.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Hapur) Rajkumar Aggarwal has stated that a case of attempted murder has been registered against the woman's mother and brother, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted into the matter.