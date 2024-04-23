Women BJD leaders Raseswari, Simarani quit party

Bhubaneswar: Two prominent women BJD leaders have resigned from the ruling party, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha. Former Sambalpur legislator Raseswari Panigrahi announced her decision to quit BJD on Tuesday. Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak had resigned from the BJD on Monday.



Raseswari said she resigned after the BJD leadership fielded candidates who were from outside the district. The BJD initially fielded former MP Prasanna Acharya from Bargarh for Sambalpur Assembly seat, but later named Rohit Pujari from Rairakhol as its candidate for the constituency.

“Is there no one in Sambalpur to contest the poll? I decided to quit BJD for the dignity and pride of Sambalpur,” the ex-Sambalpur MLA said.

Simarani resigned from the primary membership of the party, hours after being denied a ticket to contest the Assembly polls. She was replaced by Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo.