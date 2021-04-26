Women can take Covid jabs during menstruation

New Delhi: Women can take Covid-19 vaccines during their periods, the government has clarified in wake of various reports on social media platforms against taking the jabs at such a time.



A social media post, being circulated widely, said that women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five days before and after their period cycle as their immunity is very less during the time.

"#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #Covid19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1," a goverment tweet stated. Many reports have emerged in the US claiming that periods change after they got their coronavirus vaccines. However, "so far, there's no data linking getting vaccinated to changes in menstruation", Alice Lu-Culligan and Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine were quoted as saying to the New York Times.

A 104-year-old man, who fought for India's independence against British rule, has recovered from virus in Madhya Pradesh's Betul.

Birdhichand Ji Gothi had tested positive for coronavirus on April 5, his grandson, Shreyans Gothi said, adding that he lives by Mahatma Gandhi's principles

He was treated at his home with the help of a doctor, who is also a family member. He is still given oxygen for 2-3 hours a day, his grandson said.

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called on US President Joe Biden's administration to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries, including India, currently experiencing massive and deadly surges in the spread of COVID-19.

"We are currently sitting on close to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US stockpile, a stockpile which we're not using and which we've already opened to combat COVID 19 in Mexico and Canada," Mr Krishnamoorthi said.