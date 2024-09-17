Women’s empowerment key to Odisha’s growth: PM

Live
Women’s empowerment is key to development of Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday after launching the State government's flagship Subhadra Yojana.
Bhubaneswar: Women’s empowerment is key to development of Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday after launching the State government's flagship Subhadra Yojana. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29.
Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, Modi said the promises made by the BJP before the elections this year were being fulfilled at a "rapid pace". "In the first 100 days of the third NDA government, major steps were taken for uplift of the poor, farmers and youth along with the empowerment of women.”
"As promised, we opened Ratna Bhandar at Puri's Jagannath temple after coming to power in the State," he said. Modi also announced that the Centre has decided to add 75,000 medical seats in the country.