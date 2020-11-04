'Won't have any impact': Says Nitish after onions thrown at him

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday faced onion attack while addressing an election rally in Madhubani district. Kumar was talking about jobs when the attack took place.

But Kumar continued his speech and said this will not have any impact. "Keep throwing. You all can understand. This will not have any impact," he said while addressing the rally.

The security personnel accompanying Kumar immediately formed a cordon around the Chief Minister and started zeroing in on the attacker.

But Kumar asked them to leave those people; he said they would "understand it themselves" after a few days.

The rally was for the third and final phase of the elections scheduled for November 7. The state is witnessing the penultimate phase of polling on Tuesday in 94 constituencies in 17 districts.