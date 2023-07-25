Work on NH 55 will be completed by March 2024: Gadkari

Dhenkanal: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed that the ongoing National Highway construction work will be completed by March 2024. Work on NH 55, which has been delayed, will be expedited, he said. Gadkari was replying to unstarred questions by Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo in the Lok Sabha on July 20.

The minister said the government is closely monitoring the construction of National Highways and periodic reviews are being held at various levels to resolve issues and expedite the NH works. The projects are held up due to various reasons like delay in land acquisition, forest clearance and slow pace of work. The projects are targeted to be completed by March 2024. The cost escalation due to delay in completion of these projects has not been finalised, he said.

Several accidents have taken place on Dhenkanal-Angul and Cuttack NH 55 stretch in the last four years due to bad road condition. There have been agitations and FIR has been filed against NHAI authorities for delay in NH project.