World Health Day: Amid corona cloud, PM Modi, Congress thank health staff

New Delhi:As India has entered the third week of its 21-day nationwide lockdown and its total active cases of Coronavirus reached 3,981, this year's World Health Day, unlike other years, assumed huge significance for lawmakers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other's good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace."

It's not just the Prime Minister, but politicians from across the barrier stressed the importance of good health and to honour those who keep us healthy -- doctors, nurses, health workers.

Congress's Randip Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to say: "#WorldHealthDay reminds us of the importance of good health every year. Today, when the whole world is fighting against Corona, pledge to create a better environment for living on earth, today."

He added, "On this occasion, all the doctors, nurses and health workers should be thanked, who are the advance warriors of this battle."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too took to Twitter and posted a photo expressing gratitude to health staff and paramedics "protecting our lives". He said: "Saluting every health worker on the frontlines fighting the novel coronavirus and safeguarding our lives. #WorldHealthDay"

So far 114 people have died due to Coronavirus in India. However, at least 325 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus across the country. The total number of Corona affected patients in India, including those who have recovered, has reached 4,421 by Tuesday morning.