World soaks in Ram devotion

Ayodhya: With the Bhavya Divya 'Pran Pratishtha' of Bhagwan Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the country will witness the dawn of a prosperous and developed India.

“From this auspicious moment we have to lay the foundation of India for the next 1000 years,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is not time of just triumph but of humility. “Humare Raam Aagaye, ab tent mein nahin rahenge, is bhavya mandir mein rahenge,” this is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi summed up the event after the consecration ceremony.

Turning emotional, he said, "There is so much to say, but my throat is blocked. My body is still vibrating, my mind is still absorbed in the moment." He expressed firm belief and immense faith that the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment. “The devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this... This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all!" Modi said.

He said there were times when some people said that if the Ram Temple is built, it will lead to unrest.

Such people failed to understand the purity of India’s social sentiment.

“Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution. Ram is for everyone.

Ram is not just the present, Ram is eternal. This temple is the temple of National Consciousness. It is a temple of India’s vision, philosophy and direction,” he said.

“Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the thought of India, the law of India. Ram is the prestige of India, the might of India. Ram is the flow, Ram is the influence.

He is the norm. Ram is permanence and Ram is the continuity,” the PM said.

He felt that Ram Lalla embodies the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam,’ as the whole world is connected with the life infusing ceremony of the Ram Temple, the celebration in India is echoed in many countries. He said the world needs these values and ideals today. This occasion, Modi said, had given concrete shape to the resolution ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’.

“Today I seek forgiveness from Lord Ram.

There must have been some deficiency in our efforts, sacrifice, and penance, which is why we couldn't accomplish this task for so many centuries. Today, that deficiency has been fulfilled. I believe that Lord Ram will surely forgive us today," he said.