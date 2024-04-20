World’s highest polling station in HP has 52 voters

Shimla: World’s highest polling station Tashigang, located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level, in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district, which is part of the Mandi Parliamentary constituency, has 52 registered voters, said Assistant Election Officer Harsh Negi on Friday.

There were 45 voters in Tashigang in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 27 were men and 18 women voters. In the 2021 Mandi Parliamentary byelections, there were 48 voters, which included 29 men and 22 women. And in the 2022 Assembly elections, there were 52 voters comprising 30 men and 22 women.

Tashigang in the Spiti Valley remains covered with snow for six months in a year. There is a shortage of oxygen there. Before 2019, the highest polling station was Hikkim (14,400 feet) located close to Tashigang. But in 2019, Tashigang was made a polling station.

The Election Commission every time set up the model polling booth with a selfie point with the Himalayas in the background. Donning traditional dresses, most of the electorates reach the booth to cast their votes.