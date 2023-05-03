Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Claimed Others As Strong People

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been the target of protests from top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia over allegations of sexual harassment. Phogat claimed on Tuesday that it is difficult to stand up to "powerful people."



The second stage of the wrestlers' protest against the WFI president calls for Brij Bhushan to be taken into custody. She further claimed that before beginning their demonstration in Jantar Mantar, the wrestlers had their first encounter with an official. But nothing was done.



With numerous opposition politicians expressing support for the wrestlers and calling for the WFI president's resignation, the wrestlers' protest has grown into a significant political issue. For his part, Singh has resisted leaving the wrestling organisation because doing so would imply that he has agreed with the accusations.

Meanwhile, the World Championship medalist also slammed Thakur for allegedly creating a committee to suppress the issue and not taking action. The head of the WFI said earlier on Sunday that Congressman Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia had planned an attack on him.