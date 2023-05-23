Live
Wrestlers Protesting In Delhi Will March A Candlelight This Evening
Highlights
- A candlelight march from Jantar Mantar in the nation's capital to India Gate has been organised this evening by wrestlers protesting in Delhi over allegations of sexual assault by national federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
- Candles must be lit at home at 5 o'clock, and those who are unable to participate in person should post videos on social media to show their support.
A candlelight march from Jantar Mantar in the nation's capital to India Gate has been organised this evening by wrestlers protesting in Delhi over allegations of sexual assault by national federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Today marks the one-month anniversary of the second phase of the protest, which is being spearheaded by three of the nation's top wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Mallik.
Olympic medalist Punia tweeted a video inviting the public to support the march in order to express their support. Candles must be lit at home at 5 o'clock, and those who are unable to participate in person should post videos on social media to show their support.
This is not the first time, when wrestlers have came out of jantar mantar and marched. The wrestlers marched to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the city on May 19.
However, the period of time by which wrestlers set a deadline for Brij Bhushan Singh's arrest has come to an end on Sunday. Furthermore, students and faculty from Jawaharlal Nehru University supported the wrestlers earlier today, and Malik joined their protest march.
