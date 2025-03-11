X suffers massive outage; Indian users unable to access platform

New Delhi : Elon Musk-run social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a massive global outage on Monday, leaving millions of users, including those in India, unable to access the site.

The disruption lasted for at least 30-40 minutes before the platform began functioning again for some users. However, the company has yet to provide an official explanation for the outage.

According to the outage-tracking service Down Detector, the issue peaked around 3pm, with users reporting their inability to open pages, post tweets, or even access the comments section. Many took to other platforms like Facebook and Instagram to voice their frustrations.

"Is Twitter down? Anyone getting the same issue? Can't open the comments section," one user posted, highlighting the widespread disruption.

X, which Musk acquired in 2022 for $44 billion, has generally remained stable compared to other social media giants like Facebook and Instagram. However, this outage was among the most significant since the takeover.

Meanwhile, X has recently made headlines for a sharp price hike in its premium subscription services. The Premium+ tier saw a substantial 35% increase in pricing for both new and existing users in India and other global markets.

Indian users now pay Rs 1,750 per month for the Premium+ service, up from Rs 1,300, while the annual fee has surged to Rs 18,300 from Rs 13,600. However, the basic tier subscription remains unchanged at Rs 243 per month, and the premium tier is still priced at Rs 650.

In the US, the cost of X’s Premium subscription has risen from $16 to $22 per month, with an annual fee increase from $168 to $229.

Despite the outage, X resumed operations gradually, though users continue to seek clarification on the cause of the disruption.