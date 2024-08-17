Y B Khurania appointed Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania as the Director General of Police (DGP). Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, will take charge from Arun Kumar Sarangi, who had been serving as in-charge DGP of Odisha Police since December 2023.

Khurania had recently returned to Odisha from Central deputation.He was serving as Special Director General, Border Security Force (BSF).

Notably, Khurania had served as Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts. He also served as Deputy Inspector General of the Southern Range and Northern Range of Odisha Police.

He was also the Additional Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city. Khurania also held the post of Director, BPSPA-cum-IG Training, Bhubaneswar.

The UPSC had recommended the names of three IPS officers, including Khurania, for the post of DGP, Odisha. The Central government had also approved the premature repatriation of Khurania, posted as Special DG Border Security Force (BSF), to his parent cadre on August 2.The 1990 batch officer has been on Central deputation since 2018.

On December 30, 2023, the Odisha government had appointed senior IPS officer and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA), Arun Kumar Sarangi, as the acting DGP till the appointment of a regular DGP.

Upon his arrival at the State police headquarters in Cuttack, Khurania was accorded a guard of honour and introduced to senior police officers.Outgoing DGP Sarangi formally handed over charge to Khurania in a simple ceremony attended by senior IPS officers.

Khurania said, “My priority is to provide better services to people of Odisha.”He highlighted the need for police personnel to maintain courteous behaviour with visitors, as urged by the Chief Minister.

Khurania outlined his priorities, including maintaining law and order, improving crime investigation and control, and adopting scientific methods to enhance the quality of investigations. He also noted the rising trend of cybercrimes and pledged to implement measures to address these challenges effectively.

Khurania, during his service, has received many commendations and rewards. Notable among them are the Governor’s Medal and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal and Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak.

