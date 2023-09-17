'Yamraj' will be waiting for you: Adityanath warns those harassing women in UP

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, 'Yamraj', the deity of death, will be waiting for him.

The remark comes after a girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her 'dupatta' in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist in Ambedkarnagar.

The incident occurred on Friday and the three accused were arrested on Saturday night. Police claimed two of the accused sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday.