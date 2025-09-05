Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, water inundates nearby areas

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge remained steady at 207.46 metres between 11 am and 12 noon on Thursday, officials said.

They added that the level is expected to begin receding gradually, though floodwaters continue to inundate nearby areas and relief camps.

At 11 am, the water level stood at 207.46 metres. According to official data, it remained steady at 207.48 metres between 6 am and 7 am.

While the level at 5 am was 207.47 metres, it rose slightly to 207.48 metres at 6 am. Officials said the level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am.

Floodwaters reached near Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats. Areas near Vasudev Ghat were also flooded. In low-lying areas like Mayur Vihar Phase I, even some relief camps were inundated.

Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar remained submerged, as residents hoped for the water to recede and normalcy to return.

Floodwaters also reached the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate.

“Every year, when the water level of the Yamuna rises, it bathes the idol of Lord Hanuman. This is holy water. We revere it,” said a devotee.

Nigambodh Ghat was inundated on Wednesday, halting operations. The Geeta Colony crematorium was also flooded. However, Sanjay Sharma, head of the crematorium, told PTI-Videos that they had not shut down operations.

“In 2023, water had entered the cremation ground, and today again it is filled with water, around 10 feet deep. The damage is extensive as all the wood stored outside has been ruined. We are not receiving any help from the administration,” he claimed.

He added that since some cremation grounds have already shut down, people are coming to the Geeta Colony crematorium from distant places.

“We are somehow managing the last rites, but only the road inside the cremation ground is usable. Right now, we are carrying out cremations on the road itself, but if the water level rises further, even that may get blocked,” he said.

It was a double whammy for Delhiites, as waterlogging caused by incessant rain over the past couple of days, combined with Yamuna flooding, led to major traffic snarls.

In Civil Lines near Chandgi Ram Akhada, heavy waterlogging was reported. Locals alleged that such inundation occurs every time it rains, but authorities have failed to improve the situation.

A flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening stated that the Yamuna’s level at the Old Railway Bridge would be 207.48 metres at 8 am and was likely to fall thereafter.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood risks.

According to the revenue department, 8,018 people have been moved to tents, while 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.

The government has maintained that there is no need to panic and is keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the situation.