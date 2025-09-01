Live
- Maruti Suzuki starts the shipment of e VITARA to Europe exemplifying ‘Make in India, Make for the World’
- Think Change Forum Calls for GST 2.0 to Pave the Way Towards a Single Tax Rate: Releases a White Paper
- Samsung TV Plus Onboards ETV Network to Strengthen Regional FAST Channel Line-Up in India
- Sangala Ayyappa Reddy Unanimously Elected Chairman of Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal
- People’s Organizations and All-Party Leaders in Gadwal Rally Behind Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s Vice Presidential Bid
- D.K. Aruna Leads Protest Rally in Gadwal, Demands Action on People’s Issues
- Congress Cadre Hail CM Revanth Reddy and Sampath Kumar in Alampur; Memorial Program for Suravaram Marks Major Announcements
- MP Police uncover illegal arms manufacturing unit in Tikamgarh
- UP to replace 1860 Society Registration Act with new law soon to enhance transparency and governance: CM Yogi
- Society must approach specially abled with empathy and cooperation: President Murmu
Yet another child seeks school admission at Janata Darshan, CM Yogi obliges
CM Yogi directs officials to ensure admission for little Mayra from KanpurEarlier, Moradabad’s Vachi secured school admission after appeal at CM...
CM Yogi directs officials to ensure admission for little Mayra from Kanpur
Earlier, Moradabad’s Vachi secured school admission after appeal at CM Yogi’s Janata Darshan
Gorakhpur’s Pankhuri resumed studies recently after CM Yogi stepped in to resolve fee issue
Kanpur family impressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s simplicity
Lucknow, September 1
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again extended a helping hand to a child seeking educational support during his ‘Janata Darshan’. On Monday, little Mayra from Kanpur, accompanied by her mother Neha, requested the Chief Minister’s help for school admission. Warmly interacting with her, CM Yogi asked about her dreams. When Mayra replied she wished to become a doctor, the CM smiled, gave her a chocolate, and directed officials to ensure her admission without delay.
This follows similar interventions by the Chief Minister in recent months. In June, Moradabad’s Vachi secured admission to a reputed school within three hours of her appeal at ‘Janata Darshan’, under the RTE quota. Similarly, in July, Pankhuri from Gorakhpur, struggling with fees due to financial constraints, was assured support by the CM, after which her school waived her fees, allowing her to continue her education.
Mayra’s family expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s simplicity and sensitivity. Her mother, Neha, said, “The Chief Minister patiently listened to us and assured my daughter’s admission.”