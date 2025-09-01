Yet another child seeks school admission at Janata Darshan, CM Yogi obliges

CM Yogi directs officials to ensure admission for little Mayra from Kanpur

Earlier, Moradabad’s Vachi secured school admission after appeal at CM Yogi’s Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur’s Pankhuri resumed studies recently after CM Yogi stepped in to resolve fee issue

Kanpur family impressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s simplicity

Lucknow, September 1

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again extended a helping hand to a child seeking educational support during his ‘Janata Darshan’. On Monday, little Mayra from Kanpur, accompanied by her mother Neha, requested the Chief Minister’s help for school admission. Warmly interacting with her, CM Yogi asked about her dreams. When Mayra replied she wished to become a doctor, the CM smiled, gave her a chocolate, and directed officials to ensure her admission without delay.

This follows similar interventions by the Chief Minister in recent months. In June, Moradabad’s Vachi secured admission to a reputed school within three hours of her appeal at ‘Janata Darshan’, under the RTE quota. Similarly, in July, Pankhuri from Gorakhpur, struggling with fees due to financial constraints, was assured support by the CM, after which her school waived her fees, allowing her to continue her education.

Mayra’s family expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s simplicity and sensitivity. Her mother, Neha, said, “The Chief Minister patiently listened to us and assured my daughter’s admission.”