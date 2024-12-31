Yoga is our Rishi tradition: Dr. Swami Parmarth Dev

New Delhi : In the huge one-day yoga worker conference organised by Chaumu Bharat Swabhiman Trust and Patanjali Yoga Samiti Rajasthan, Dr. Swami Paramarth Dev, disciple of Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev, Chief Central Incharge Bharat Swabhiman Trust Haridwar. In his address to the yoga practitioners present, said that we have to reach yoga to the masses and make everyone a Yogi.

Hanuman Singh Rolania, District Incharge of Jaipur Rural Bharat Swabhiman, told that in the huge yoga conference organized in Raj Vilas Garden Chaumu, Chief Central Incharge Dr. Swami Paramarth Dev said that we have to do yoga every day. He said that we have to build a new India by connecting the young generation with yoga. Today the whole world is adopting yoga.

On this occasion, Vishwa Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev also joined online and gave his blessings to everyone. At the beginning of the program, the Chief Central Incharge was welcomed and greeted by Bharat Swabhiman's State Incharge Arvind Pandey and State Head of Indian Education Board Kulbhushan Bairathi by wearing a turban and giving a symbol. State in-charge of Mahila Yoga Samiti Sarita Gurjar, State in-charge of Kisan Seva Samiti Sardar Baldev Singh, State in-charge of Patanjali Yoga Samiti Pawan Kumar, State in-charge of Yuva Bharat Sandeep Kasnia, former MLA Ramlal Sharma, Dr. Shravan Kumar Barala were present on the stage in the program.

In the workers' conference, symbols and certificates were also given to the players of Yogasana Bharat. On this occasion, thousands of yoga practitioners from Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Kota, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Kotputli, Bharatpur, Karauli, Ajmer, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh district participated.

Apart from Archana Rolania , Suman Sharma, Priya Kant Gautam, Karmpal Yadav, Anand Arya, Pradeep Sharma, Subhash Yadav, Veer Singh Kuntal, Shivratan Naila, Sushant Ojha, Keshar Dev, Ramotar Yadav, Rai Singh, Jaman Singh, Dr. Ranveer Singh, Brij Mohan Pathak, many people associated with Patanjali Yoga Samiti participated in the program. A large number of women participated in this huge yoga camp. The program was successfully conducted by Yuva Bharat's state in-charge Sandeep Kasaniya.