Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to HN Bahuguna

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to former state chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary and remembered his contribution as a freedom fighter.



He offered flowers on the statue of the freedom fighter installed at the Yojna Bhawan.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Adityanath said, "Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna had to resign from his position as chief minister due to disagreements when the Congress attempted to strangle democracy in this country. Bahuguna ji never gave up on his values and ideals."

Speaking about the early life of Bahuguna, Yogi said that Bahuguna was born in the present-day Pauri district of Uttarakhand. "After receiving his childhood education in the village, he came to Prayagraj for further studies. During his higher education, he became a part of the national freedom movement and actively took part in various movements, including the Quit India movement. "He gave his able and brilliant leadership as the state's chief minister and was associated with many social and political activities in independent India," he said.

