Yogi Adityanath scripts history, becomes first CM to visit Maha Kumbh several times

New Delhi: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath created history as he became the first Chief Minister to visit the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj several times.

His frequent visits have set a new record, as no other CM has visited the grand religious event so many times in its history.

CM Adityanath is set to visit the Maha Kumbh again on Sunday. His helicopter will land in Arail around 2:30 p.m., and from there, he will head to the Sattua Baba camp located in Sector 21.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., CM Adityanath will visit the camp of the Shri Kanchi Kamkoti Peeth to meet with Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati. After a 45-minute discussion, he will return to Arail by 4 p.m. and depart for Lucknow.

Earlier in the festival, the Chief Minister has participated in several significant events.

On January 9, he visited 13 akhadas, including the Dandibada, Khak Chowk, and Yogi Mahasabha camps. The same day, he inaugurated the Digital Media Centre.

On January 10, he launched Prasar Bharati's Kumbhwani channel and flagged off buses of the state transport corporation. Throughout the month, he continued his visits, meeting with spiritual leaders like Shankaracharya and saints, inaugurating various exhibitions, and galleries, and even participating in a meeting with the entire cabinet on January 22.

He also visited various camps, including the Akhil Bhartiya Yogi Mahasabha and the Guru Gorakhnath Akhada, and attended events of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bhartiya Seva Ashram.

CM Adityanath has also welcomed several dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President, and President Droupadi Murmu and interacted with diplomats from 73 countries during his time at the Maha Kumbh.

Additionally, he has engaged with various international leaders, including the King of Bhutan. His commitment to attending the Maha Kumbh and actively participating in its activities highlights his deep connection to the religious event and his efforts to bring attention to its global significance.

CM Adityanath's Sunday visit marks another milestone in his dedication to the event. It is a reflection of his deep engagement with the festival, emphasising his effort to ensure the event's success and smooth functioning.

The Maha Kumbh, which continues to attract millions of devotees and spiritual leaders, will conclude on February 26.



