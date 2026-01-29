Progress of MoU units at DIEPC meeting reviewed

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Wednesday reviewed the progress of industrial units that signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the recent Investors’ Summit, at a meeting of the District Industrial Exports Promotion Committee (DIEPC) held at the Mini Conference Hall of the Collectorate.

During the meeting, the Collector interacted virtually with representatives of 15 industrial units that entered into agreements through the State Investment Promotion Board and Partnership Summit 2025. He reviewed the current status of each unit and urged them to conduct Bhoomi Puja at the earliest and move swiftly towards trial and regular production. The Collector assured full cooperation from the district administration, from land allotment to commencement of production, and directed officials to expedite statutory clearances through the Single Desk Portal.

He stated that skill development agencies would provide trained manpower in required trades based on industry demand. Special support was assured to defence-related units such as Agnaya Ashraya and HFCL for compound wall construction through coordination with the Survey Department.

Burger Paints was advised to transition quickly from trial to regular production, while Electronics Limited, Somandepalli, was asked to commence Phase-I production by October 2026 and complete Phase-II construction to begin full-scale operations by December 2027. Regarding Igniting Minds, the Collector said the government would take an early decision on land cost concessions, with the unit proposing to begin production by September 2026.

Reviewing the overall investment scenario, the Collector said 15 units proposed investments of ₹6,175 crore, generating employment for 13,426 people.

He also reviewed RAMP awareness programmes, PMEGP and PM Vishwakarma schemes, and directed strict monitoring of hazardous industries to prevent pollution and accidents. Approvals for investment, interest and sales tax incentives were granted to 16 units under industrial development policies. Senior officials from industries, APIIC, skill development, factories, pollution control, fire services, and other departments attended the meeting.