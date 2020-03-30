Yogi Adityanath Writes To Kejriwal on Security of UP Migrants In Delhi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote a letter on Monday to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to provide safety and security to migrants from UP in the national capital. There have been reports over the past few days of thousands of migrant labourers heading towards neighbouring states of the national capital including UP in a bid to reach their hometowns.

While Arvind Kejriwal appealed to migrant labourers not to leave Delhi and follow the lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre, the exodus had commenced from the early hours of Wednesday itself and had been ongoing. Similar scenes of migrant workers fleeing urban areas where they are employed to return to their hometowns, emerged from various parts of the country.

The Centre was forced to step in and issue a directive to all states to ensure compliance of lockdown instructions. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) initiated disciplinary proceedings against 4 senior officers working in the Delhi government for dereliction of duty in the matter. Two senior officials were suspended while two others were issued show cause notice.

Yogi Adityanath's letter to chief Minister Kejriwal also comes against the backdrop of politics over the issue of migrant labourers fleeing the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 2 PM and could refer to steps taken by his government in the matter.