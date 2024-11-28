Yogi attends 136th convocation of AU

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the youth to embrace a positive attitude towards reforms and not deprive themselves of new knowledge. Addressing the youth at the 136th convocation of Allahabad University, the Chief Minister emphasized that every new piece of knowledge is a science in its own right, and distancing oneself from it creates self-imposed barriers.

He pointed out that many people struggle to accept new ideas and reforms, often protesting against them. He stated that the era of demanding that personal needs be met regardless of circumstances is over, and such attitudes will never lead to the progress of the nation or society.

The Chief Minister further asserted that every moment of our lives should be dedicated to fulfilling our duty to the nation. He also condemned those attempting to divide student and youth power based on caste, opinion, or religion, calling them perpetrators of a grave injustice by weakening India’s youth force. Such individuals, he said, must never be allowed to advance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 136th convocation of Allahabad University on Wednesday, where he conferred degrees to the graduating students. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Sangeeta Srivastava, welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a memento and draping a shawl. Chancellor Ashish Kumar Chauhan administered the oath to the students being initiated. CM Yogi also awarded the honorary degree of D.Litt to the renowned poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas on behalf of the university.