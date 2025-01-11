Yogi flags off 100 new buses for Mahakumbh devotees

Mahakumbh Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Prayagraj to review the arrangements for Mahakumbh, flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation and electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour.

These new buses have been added to the Transport Corporation's fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Mahakumbh. The occasion, held in the parade area, witnessed the flagging off of 100 buses in the presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers Daya Shankar Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, and Swatantra Dev Singh. While returning to the airport after concluding his Prayagraj tour, CM stepped out of his vehicle to walk along the road, captivated by its beauty. Following his lead, the accompanying ministers and officials also got down from their vehicles and joined him.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh were present during this impromptu inspection.