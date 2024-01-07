Yogi govt orders closure of illegal 'cuts' on highways to check accidents

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed all district magistrates to carry out an exhaustive survey of the road stretches within their jurisdiction to make the commute on the national highways safer for the motor vehicle owners.

Taking note of accidents taking place on the national highways, the officials have been directed to take steps to repair and close all unauthorised ‘cuts and turns’ created by breaking down or removing the road median or divider.

Notably, the illegal cuts and turns created on the national highways often result in fatal accidents.

In some cases, school buses have also been involved in such road accidents, said the officials.

The state government was committed to bringing down road accidents and fatalities, the official spokesman said.

Transport department principal secretary L Venkateshwarlu issued guidelines to all district magistrates of the state, regarding closure of illegal cuts on national highways.

The senior officer stated in his order that in the meeting of the implicit legislation committee (Pratinihit Vidhayan Samiti) of the state assembly, discussions were held to amend the motor vehicle rules to ensure safety of schoolchildren.

In this sequence, the committee expressed serious concern over the frequent accidents occurring due to illegal cuts on the national highways in the state and urged officials concerned to repair and seal illegal cuts on national highways immediately.

Moreover, the district magistrates have also been instructed to regularly monitor and review the situation.