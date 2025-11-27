Yogi greet citizens on Constitution Day

Lucknow: On the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other senior leaders of the state, extended greetings to citizens and urged them to uphold the values enshrined in it.

In a post on X, Adityanath conveyed his wishes to the people and emphasised that justice, equality and fraternity form the core spirit of the Constitution.

Crafted with the “extraordinary vision, sharp intellect and tireless efforts” of B R Ambedkar, the Constitution stands as a symbol of the world’s strongest democratic traditions, Adityanath said.

The Constitution not only ensures national unity and progress but also guarantees equal rights, dignity and opportunities to every citizen, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also greeted the nation and described the Constitution as a beacon of supreme human values, social justice, equality and democratic ideals.

In a post on X, Maurya said the Constitution embodies respect, inclusivity and a strong sense of duty while guiding India’s integrity and sustained progress.

Maurya also urged people to commit themselves to faithfully upholding constitutional values to help build a “prosperous, just and developed nation”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati paid tribute to Ambedkar and expressed hope that the Centre and the state government not only celebrate the day but also sincerely implement the Constitution’s “egalitarian, humanitarian and welfare-oriented objectives” to meet public expectations.