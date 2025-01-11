Yogi inaugurates UP Darshan Mandapam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated the newly inaugurated UP State Pavilion (Uttar Pradesh Darshan Mandapam) to devotees visiting the Mahakumbh from across the country and the world. He stated that the pavilion will serve as a hub for visitors to explore and understand the cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also posed for photos at a specially designed selfie point. During his visit, he gathered information about visitor footfall, while the Mahakumbh-themed song “Ek Mein Anek Hain” played in the background.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has set up the pavilion over a five-acre area in Mahakumbh’s Sector 7. The pavilion features exhibitions on various tourism circuits across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, stalls highlighting the “One District, One Product” initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Rural Tourism Project, and products from the Silk Department are also on display.