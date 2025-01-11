Live
- Kolkata Police investigate Bengal-based NRIs abroad with fake Indian passports
- Chandrababu extends Sankranti greetings to Telugu people
- Piyush Goyal urges cleantech sector to go for self-sustaining innovations
- Yogi flags off 100 new buses for Mahakumbh devotees
- Yemen's Houthis to 'pay heavy price' for attacking Israel, warns Netanyahu
- Yogi inaugurates UP Darshan Mandapam
- AAP, BJP cross swords over Purvanchali voters
- Ram Mandir a symbol of faith for generations: HM Shah on 1st anniv of Pran Pratishtha
- Congress Faces Internal Strife as Activists Disagree at Vadde Obanna Birth Anniversary Event
- Comic Con India’s much-awaited 12th edition to be held on Jan 18-19
Mahakumbh Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated the newly inaugurated UP State Pavilion (Uttar Pradesh Darshan Mandapam) to devotees visiting the Mahakumbh from across the country and the world. He stated that the pavilion will serve as a hub for visitors to explore and understand the cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh.
The Chief Minister also posed for photos at a specially designed selfie point. During his visit, he gathered information about visitor footfall, while the Mahakumbh-themed song “Ek Mein Anek Hain” played in the background.
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has set up the pavilion over a five-acre area in Mahakumbh’s Sector 7. The pavilion features exhibitions on various tourism circuits across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, stalls highlighting the “One District, One Product” initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Rural Tourism Project, and products from the Silk Department are also on display.