Yogi launches wall writing campaign with ‘Is baar BJP char sau paar’

Gorakhpur : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the Wall Writing Campaign with the slogan 'Ek baar phir Modi sarkar, is baar BJP char sau paar (once again Modi government, this time over 400 for BJP'.

The chief minister first drew a lotus flower on the wall of Shri Vishwakarma Bhagwan Panchayat temple and wrote the slogan below it to start the campaign, which aims at mobilizing party workers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing the workers present at the event organised by the BJP unit, CM Yogi Adityanath called upon the party workers to take the campaign to new heights of success, like the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.



He said the campaign is very significant in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes to communicate with the voters through three massive rallies to be held ahead of the elections.

“Draw the lotus and write the slogan underneath it wherever there is space on public buildings. However, permission must be taken before writing on someone's personal property. Efforts should be made to ensure that no space is empty of slogan”, Yogi Adityanath said.

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening booth management, the chief minister pointed out: “The stronger our booths are, the more effective will be our dialogue with the voters, with our candidates winning with huge margins.”



He said that the resolution for 2024 is to cross 400 seats and party workers should dedicate their efforts towards achieving this end.



The chief minister told the party workers not to hesitate in talking about the achievements of the double engine government, pointing out that the last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has earned him people’s trust.



“The schemes of the central and state governments have created new trust among citizens.



Infrastructure works of global standards have taken place in the country and state. Highway, railway and air connectivity have strengthened. New AIIMS, IITs have been formed. Many schemes have created new standards. The plans have not just been announced, but have also been implemented to ensure their 100 per cent saturation”, he stated.

