Yogi rightly used swachhata abhiyan on crime says PM Modi

Lucknow : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in making UP crime-free and said that CM Yogi has run his cleanliness campaign successfully in UP by acting against the mafia, rioters and extortionists.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, PM Modi said that he is “amazed” by witnessing the love, blessings, and affection of people. “The love, blessings, and affection of you all have amazed the world. The world is witnessing how much trust people in India have in Modi’s guarantee. I am seeing it for the first time that news regarding the festival of democracy in India is all over on the first page of the newspapers in the world. It is evidence of how important India’s identity is for the world. The world is watching that the people’s blessings are with BJP-NDA and on all our friends,” he said.

Speaking about the tenure of the Samajwadi Party in the state the Prime Minister said that the old ‘Gundaraj’ days were now over.

“You have seen the old days of SP’s ‘gundaraj’... Yogi ji has rightly implemented my ‘swacchta abhiyan’ against rioters, mafias, kidnappers and extortion gangs in Uttar Pradesh,” PM Modi said addressing a rally in Azamgarh.

He further attacked Congress and the Samajwadi Party and said that these are two parties but have one shop where they sell appeasement, lies, ‘parivarvad’, and corruption. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the tasks he could not accomplish during his tenure as the Chief Minister have been achieved under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

He highlighted that CM Yogi Adityanath’s initiatives are now gaining attention not just nationally, but internationally as well.

During the rally held in Aminabad, the Defence Minister delivered a brief speech owing to a leg injury sustained at a previous rally in Andhra Pradesh, mentioning his difficulty in standing for extended periods. In his remarks, Rajnath Singh praised CM Yogi’s remarkable achievements in the state, noting, “Yogi ji has accomplished tasks beyond imagination during his tenure as Chief Minister.”