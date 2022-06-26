  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Yogi's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi

Yogis chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi
x

Yogi's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi

Highlights

A helicopter carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing at the police lines here, minutes after take-off.

Varanasi: A helicopter carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing at the police lines here, minutes after take-off.

Sources said that the chopper was brought back to the base as a precautionary measure after a reported bird hit.

The Chief Minister, who is in Varanasi, is now going to the airport by road and will return to Lucknow by a state aircraft.

Further details were awaited

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X