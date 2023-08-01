Young women cricketers from J&K dream big

Jammu: The Skill Specific Camp for women players conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) here has attracted a clutch of cricketers from the valley and the participants hoped that they can scale bigger heights in the future. The marked growth in popularity of women’s cricket and the success of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) have added to the motivation level of these girls from remote areas such as Kulgam and Shopian.

Mariya Noor from Kulgam is one of the hopefuls. “We are here for the camp followed by the T20 trials. The JKCA has provided us with excellent facilities. We will give our best to secure a spot in the J&K and the national team.” “Representing Jammu and Kashmir on the national stage will instill confidence in us to play for India. I will play for India one day,” Noor told PTI, while crediting her family for the unstinted support.

The JKCA camp was monitored by its Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta, the sub-committee member, and it touched players from various age groups -- U-19, U-23 and the senior category. Surabhi Dadheechi, a BCCI Level 1 coach and a major driving force of the camp, said the talent hunt is an integral part of finding new players from the region. “JKCA has meticulously planned 30 camps for senior and junior women cricketers, out of which thirteen have already been completed.

The trials for T20 matches are on, while 17 more camps will be held in the coming days to harness the abundant talent from the region,” said Dadheechi. She was excited to see the response from players across the region such as Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kupwara, Bijbehara etc, while giving a glimpse into the camp. “We have been conducting matches and specialized training sessions to cultivate the skills in these girls. This collective effort by JKCA aims to transform these talented girls into future women cricketers who can shine on national and even on international platforms,” said Dadheechi.