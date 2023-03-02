Youth Congress stages protest against Chinese Foreign Minister visit

New Delhi: Youth Congress members held a protest here on Thursday against Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is on a visit to India to attend the G20 meeting.

National President of Youth Congress Srinivas BV said, "We have a clear message to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who came to India to attend the G20 meeting, that -- when will China vacate the sacred land of India which has been forcibly occupied by the Chinese Army. Keeping the peace agreement in check, China has forcibly entered our border. Our protest will continue until China vacates the land of India," he said.

He alleged that on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about showing red eyes and on the other hand he and his ministers are surrendering to China, "but India has never neither surrendered in the past nor will surrender in future before any power," said Srinivas.

He demanded, "Keeping the peace agreement in abeyance will not be tolerated and the Chinese Army will have to return the land which has been illegally occupied by them and will have to withdraw its army from the Indian border."