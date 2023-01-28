Youth have bigger role to play in modern India: Amit Shah

Hubballi: Youth have a bigger role to play in modern India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a one-day Karnataka visit, said here on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ceremony to mark the completion of 75 years of Hubballi KLE BVB Technical Institute.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an objective of making India a great country for which the role of youth is decisive. There is an attempt to show case the country's talent to the world and making it number one in the world, Amit Shah stated.

The start up sector, he said, has made great achievement. A total of 70,000 start ups have come up in India in the recent past and 30 per cent of entrepreneurs are youth. India has come to the fourth position in manufacturing sector. The credit for all this goes to Prime Minister Modi, he stated.

It is being considered to make the Forensic Science subject compulsory in all colleges, he added.

Speaking about Karnataka Lingayat Education Institute, Amit Shah stated that it is a model institution in the country and have given many achievers to the country.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that Karnataka is a progressive state. The Home Ministry has granted Rs 200 crore for the protection of women to the Karnataka government, for Bengaluru he had granted Rs 400 crore for safety and security of women.

Amit Shah has become a dreaded dream for the terrorists who want to sneak into the country. The credit of keeping the country safe and secure goes to PM Modi, stated Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mine Pralhad Joshi. By removing Article 370, PM Modi and Amit Shah have turned the heat on terrorists, he added.