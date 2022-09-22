YS Jagan reviews on Housing Dept. directs officials to focus on backward districts

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a review on the construction of houses with the Departments of Housing, Revenue, Municipal-Urban Development, and Tribal Welfare at his camp office in Tadepalli. A comprehensive review of the progress in housing construction was held where the officials explained the implementation of the orders given by the Chief Minister in the previous meetings. The officials explained that work worth Rs. 4,318 crores have been done so far.

The authorities said that including 15.6 lakh in the first phase and 5.65 lakhs in the second phase, a total of 21.25 lakh houses have been sanctioned and the works are going on in full swing. Officials said that once the rains subside, the construction of houses will pick up every week, and plans have been made to build 70,000 houses per week from one stage to another from October. The officials said that they are also expediting the works of the houses selected for option-3 (to be built by the government) and opined that they are also reviewing with the construction companies every week.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government is giving top priority to housing and said that the scheduled targets should be met in the construction of houses and directed officials to put special focus

on backward districts in housing and pay special attention to the construction of houses in agency areas.

YS Jagan said that there is a need to provide minimum facilities like drainage, electricity, and drinking water in the Jagananna Colonies once the construction of houses is completed.

The CM said that there should be no compromise in the creation of minimum infrastructure facilities and directed to prepare a clear plan on priority works in terms of colonies and take up works in addition

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also reviewed on TIDCO houses. The officials said that the infrastructure construction works in TIDCO houses are being carried out with the highest quality. The CM also reviewed the program of providing house site pattas within 90 days of application. The officials briefed that 96,000 people received the pattas and said they are preparing to give degrees to another 1.07 lakh people

