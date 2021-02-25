YS Jagan writes to centre, urges to handover railway lands in Vijayawada to state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wrote the letter to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and asked about the transfer of occupied land in connection with the railway lands in Vijayawada. He demanded that the railway lands in Rajarajeshwaripeta be handed over to Andhra Pradesh government.

In the letter, CM Jagan said that 25 acres of land near Ajit Singh Nagar was prepared to be handed over to the railways in lieu of Rajarajeshwaripeta railway lands. Jagan said the land near Ajit Singh Nagar was being examined by the railway and revenue teams. The letter said about 800 families have been living on the railway land for 30 years.

In Rajarajeshwaripeta of Vijayawada city, 800 families have been living on the railway site for 30 years and no action has been taken on the land despite poor people appealing for the regularisation of this lands for long time. CM YS Jagan mentioned in the letter that the land which was not used by the railway department should be transferred to the state. It became interesting how the Railway department would respond to this letter.