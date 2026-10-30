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IISER hosts ‘advanced materials’ meet
Brahmapur: Leading scientists and researchers from India and abroad gathered at IISER-Brahmapur for a three-day international conference on emerging advances in materials science, fostering scientific collaboration and exploring pathways to future technologies.
The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)-Brahmapur organised the Second International Conference on Physics and Chemistry of Advanced Materials (PCAM-II 2026) from October 23 to 25, preceded by a specialised tutorial on October 22.
The conference deliberated on cutting-edge research in nanomaterials, nanophotonics, catalysis, superconductivity, energy conversion and storage, solid-state chemistry and biomedical applications. Plenary and keynote lectures, research presentations, poster sessions and a panel discussion highlighted the scope for translating fundamental discoveries into practical technologies.
Eminent participants included Paras N Prasad of University at Buffalo, USA; D D Sarma and Uday Maitra of IISc Bengaluru; G D Yadav of ICT Mumbai; K N Ganesh and G U Kulkarni of JNCASR Bengaluru; and K George Thomas of IISER-Thiruvananthapuram, among other distinguished scientists.
The conference was held under the guidance of IISER-Brahmapur Director Ashok Kumar Ganguli, with Prosenjit Mondal as Chairman and Tokeer Ahmad as Co-Chairman. Parikshit Moitra and Kamalakannan Kailasam served as Conveners, while Gohil S Thakur and Bhanu Prakash were Co-Conveners. PCAM-II 2026 concluded with appreciation for the speakers, delegates, organisers and student volunteers.
The conference underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research and international collaboration in advancing materials science.
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