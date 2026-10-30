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IISER hosts ‘advanced materials’ meet

IISER hosts ‘advanced materials’ meet
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IISER hosts ‘advanced materials’ meet

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Brahmapur: Leading scientists and researchers from India and abroad gathered at IISER-Brahmapur for a three-day international conference on emerging advances in materials science, fostering scientific collaboration and exploring pathways to future technologies.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)-Brahmapur organised the Second International Conference on Physics and Chemistry of Advanced Materials (PCAM-II 2026) from October 23 to 25, preceded by a specialised tutorial on October 22.

The conference deliberated on cutting-edge research in nanomaterials, nanophotonics, catalysis, superconductivity, energy conversion and storage, solid-state chemistry and biomedical applications. Plenary and keynote lectures, research presentations, poster sessions and a panel discussion highlighted the scope for translating fundamental discoveries into practical technologies.

Eminent participants included Paras N Prasad of University at Buffalo, USA; D D Sarma and Uday Maitra of IISc Bengaluru; G D Yadav of ICT Mumbai; K N Ganesh and G U Kulkarni of JNCASR Bengaluru; and K George Thomas of IISER-Thiruvananthapuram, among other distinguished scientists.

The conference was held under the guidance of IISER-Brahmapur Director Ashok Kumar Ganguli, with Prosenjit Mondal as Chairman and Tokeer Ahmad as Co-Chairman. Parikshit Moitra and Kamalakannan Kailasam served as Conveners, while Gohil S Thakur and Bhanu Prakash were Co-Conveners. PCAM-II 2026 concluded with appreciation for the speakers, delegates, organisers and student volunteers.

The conference underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research and international collaboration in advancing materials science.

Sunil Mohan Patnaik
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sunil Mohan Patnaik

[email protected]

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IISER BrahmapurPCAM-II 2026Advanced Materials ScienceNanotechnologyMaterials Chemistry
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