Pottangi records 188 mm rainfall

Koraput: As southern Odisha manages the impact of cyclone Arnab, reservoir operations and erratic rainfall have kept authorities focused on monitoring water levels and protecting vulnerable habitations. While Koraput district recorded substantial rainfall over the past 24 hours, local reports indicate that conditions began easing in some areas by Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Koraput District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the district recorded average rainfall of 61.02 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. Pottangi received the highest rainfall at 188 mm, followed by Semiliguda at 143.1 mm, Narayanpatna at 97.4 mm, Laxmipur at 83.9 mm, Nandapur received 57.2 mm, Dasmantpur 41 mm and Koraput 39.6 mm.

Following four siren warnings, the Harabhangi reservoir in Gajapati district opened two radial gates to release 203.455 cumecs (cubic metres per second) of water. While officials do not expect flooding, local authorities in Padmapur, Ramnaguda, and Gunupur are on alert to monitor conditions and arrange evacuations if necessary. The immediate priority for the administration is to maintain communication between irrigation authorities, district emergency operation centres and field officials, ensure that warnings reach vulnerable communities promptly, and keep evacuation arrangements ready wherever necessary.