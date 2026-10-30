Rushikulya river in spate

Brahmapur: Heavy rains triggered by cyclone Arnab have flooded and isolated multiple villages across the Sanakhemundi, Dharakote, Purushottampur, and Sorada blocks.The Rushikulya river, the lifeline of Ganjam district, is in spate, flowing at 19 metres at Purushottampur against its danger level of 17 metres. Vijay Amrit Kulange, who recently assumed charge as Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Southern Division, visited Purushottampur bridge and supervised the situation.

The road connecting Taratarini Temple with Kespur has been submerged under nearly five feet of water, while widespread inundation has affected several parts of the district. Five high-powered pump sets are being sent to Ganjam to drain floodwater from affected areas.

In a daring operation, the Sorada Fire Services team rescued two persons, K B Ravichandran (48) and D Saroj Kumar (47), after their Mahindra Thar vehicle got trapped in floodwaters nearly seven feet deep near Jarau Chhak on the Sorada–Daringbadi road.

In another emergency, an expectant mother from Khambarigaon village under Patrapur block, who developed labour pains, could not be shifted because of inundated rivers. An ODRAF team reached the spot and carried her on a stretcher before she was transported in a vehicle to the Community Health Centre.

Meanwhile, 43 people stranded by floodwaters in Palakatu village under Sorada block were evacuated to the panchayat building for safety. The group comprised nine men, 18 women and 16 children.

Fresh landslides have also occurred at Kalinga Ghat, where a large boulder rolled down near Andharikote, an area that witnessed landslides in September. Traffic on the Ghat Road had remained closed since September for repair work, and the latest incident has added to the administration’s challenges.