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Vedanta Aluminium profit doubles to Rs 6.1K cr

In Short

Vedanta Aluminium Metal reports record Q2 FY27 results with revenue reaching ₹22,066 crore and PAT doubling to ₹6,187 crore. Explore key operational highlights, debt reduction, and strategic growth updates.

Vedanta Aluminium profit doubles to Rs 6.1K cr
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Vedanta Aluminium profit doubles to Rs 6.1K cr

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Mumbai: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited announced solid unaudited financial results for Q2 and H1 FY27 on Wednesday.

India’s largest aluminium producer delivered record operational performance driven by peak production levels, improved cost competitiveness, and ongoing strategic integration.

Driven by higher volumes and an improved marketing mix, YoY performance surged: revenue grew 41 per cent to Rs 22,066 crore, EBITDA jumped 83 per cent to Rs 10,192 crore (46 per cent margin), and PAT (profit after tax) more than doubled, soaring 105 per cent to Rs 6,187 crore. Vedanta Aluminium strengthened its balance sheet by reducing net debt by Rs 3,090 crore QoQ, lowering its Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 0.7x (from 0.9x), while India Ratings upgraded its credit rating to AA+ (Stable) alongside reaffirmations from ICRA and CRISIL.

Vedanta Aluminium achieved record quarterly production of 649 KT (+3% QoQ, +5% YoY) of aluminium, 432 KT (+31% YoY) of value-added products, and 895 KT (+37% YoY) of alumina.

Vedanta Aluminium advanced its integrated growth and resource security this quarter by operationalising the second zone of its 435 KTPA BALCO expansion and securing the Consent to Operate (CTO) for the Sijimali Bauxite Block.

Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director & CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, stated that record-breaking aluminium and alumina production, ongoing expansion at BALCO, and bauxite resource security are driving the company’s growth as a competitive, integrated business.

The Hans India
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Vedanta AluminiumQ2 FY27 ResultsCorporate EarningsMetal & Mining SectorBALCO Expansion
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