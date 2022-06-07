13 Year Old Boy From Pune Became Inspiration For Others

Mountaineer Sai Sudhir Kawde, a 13-year-old boy who lives in Pune is setting an example of inspiration. Sai recently returned home from an Everest Base Camp trip, where he hoisted the Indian flag and sung the national hymn.



On May 26, he set up base camp, and on May 28, he climbed Kala Patthar's peak. He explained that it took them over 5 hours to climb and descend the mountain. He could see the entire Everest. His father said that he doesn't have a way with words, but he is capable of a lot of things.

The story is unique and particularly heartwarming is how Punekars have rallied around Sai and his father's goal. His father is only able to earn ten to fifteen thousands per month and he mentioned that he would never be able to afford these journeys. His missions have been crowdfunded and frequently looked after.

Sai's father Sudhir said that there have been moments when individuals have taken care of his food as well. Iron Man IPS Krishna Prakash, who was formerly served as the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, "financially supported" Sai on his last trip. He used to go to his house and practise with him. Krishna Prakash has been a huge supporter of my during the Kala Patthar trek.

Sai's interest for mountain climbing and trekking began four years ago. His first fort was Shivneri, and then I disguised myself as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and scaled Lingana. He has currently climbed Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus' highest peaks in Europe, and Stok Kangri, Patalsu in the Indian Himalayas. Meanwhile, his next destination will be Australia.