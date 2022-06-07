2,100-Year-Old Greek Woman's Skeleton Discovered

Near the city of Kozani in northern Greece, archaeologists discovered an ancient tomb of a woman lying on a bronze bed. It was constructed in the first century BCE.

Mermaids are depicted on the posts of the bed. A bird carrying a serpent in its mouth, a symbol of the ancient Greek god Apollo, is also depicted on the bed.

Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki, director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Kozani stated that the woman's head was wrapped in gold laurel leaves, which were most likely part of a wreath.

The bed's wooden components have deteriorated. Chondrogianni-Metoki discovered gold threads on the woman's hands, apparently from embroidery.

Along with the remains, four clay pots and a glass jug were buried. There were no other persons buried with her.

Archaeologists are currently examining the skeleton to ascertain the woman's health, age of death, and cause of death. The artefacts discovered with her indicate that she hailed from a wealthy family and may have been a member of the royal family.

Chondrogianni-Metoki said that they are not much aware about the history of this area during the first century. Thousands of years ago, Kozani was close to Mavropigi, an ancient city that had an Apollo sanctuary.

According to historical records, Roman control and influence in Greece increased during the first century BCE.

In 146 BCE, the Romans stormed Corinth, and in 86 BCE, they sacked Athens. The Battle of Pharsalus, fought in northern Greece in 48 BCE, witnessed Julius Caesar's army defeat a force led by Pompey, and Caesar became the de facto ruler of Rome as a result of the victory.

It's uncertain when this woman lived in the first century BCE or if she would have seen or heard of any of those historical occurrences. The woman's skeleton is currently on display at the Aiani Archaeological Museum in Greece.